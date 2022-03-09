Letter: Boebert challenger doesn’t have support of his local party

Having been redistricted out of office, Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, touting his ability to “reach across the aisle,” has announced his intention to oppose Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd District.

Strangely, he has chosen to forgo the grass roots caucus process, opting instead to try to buy his way onto the primary ballot, disrespecting his hometown voters.

Why spend $40,000 or more for contract petition gathers to entice the unwary voter to sign his petition “just to get him on the ballot?” The simple answer is he doesn’t have the support of his own party in Montrose that knows him best.

Last fall, his party took him to task for being a prime sponsor on five suspicious Democratic school bills that he himself described as “crap bills.” On each of these, Coram was the only Senate Republican to vote “yea.”

Before being cajoled into signing his petition, voters should take a few moments to educate themselves and do their own background check on Coram. If his local party doesn’t support him in his quest, why should voters even consider it?

Dee Laird

Montrose