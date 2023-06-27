Letter: Behind-the-scenes work at Botanic Park is much appreicated

As a frequent user of the Yampa River Core Trail, I am continually reminded how fortunate we are to have such an incredible commuting and recreational option. Locals and visitors alike are delighted each spring with the arrival of the ospreys to their riverside nest, and awed by the beauty of the Botanic Park gardens.

But maybe not so noticeable have been the unsung efforts behind the scenes — those who designed the beautiful new entrance to the garden, as well as the skilled workers who meticulously laid the brick … the trail maintenance workers who jumped on quickly cleaning up underpasses that were long submerged by spring runoff, and who now continue to trim trees, keep the path clear of debris, and address trouble spots.

So, if any of them are reading this, thank you. And for the rest of us, maybe we can remember to express our gratitude — to smile and say a quick thanks in person next time we have a chance encounter.

Laurie Edwards

Steamboat Springs