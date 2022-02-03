Letter: Animals should not endure injury for entertainment

The Cowboy Downhill is an event we all look forward to. I have to say that after the latest event, I may never go again.

During the 2022 Cowboy Downhill, a beautiful horse was injured. A cowboy let loose of his snowboard and it struck the hind legs of the horse, which caused injury both physically and mentally. The horse injury had to be bandaged due to bleeding and every time a cowboy came down the hill, the horse reacted with great anxiety — it was very disturbing to watch.

My question to event planners is why can’t you use a dummy horse? Why would you want to jeopardize a beautiful amazing animal for entertainment. After the snowboard hit the horse, a skier crashed into the horse. Please change how you do this event or you trade places with the horse. I’m sure this affected a lot of children who witnessed this. This event can still be fun without putting horses in danger.

Rose Zimmerman

Stagecoach