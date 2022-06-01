Letter: An AR-15 is not an ‘assault rifle’
Despite his self-proclaimed expertise, Steven Jenson spread false information when he stated that AR-15 rifles are “assault rifles” in his May 30 letter to the editor. AR-15s and similar rifles are semi-automatic rifles. They are excellent home defense weapons, which is part of the reason for their popularity. A federal judge has struck down California’s ban on these rifles. He should go to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ website at atf.gov to learn more.
Don Kosnik
Hayden
