Letter: All life forms deserve to be treated with dignity, respect

I read your article in Friday’s Explore Steamboat relating to a new Travel Show & its hosts Mike Kinnecom and Deb Curd-Kinnecom.

The photo that’s supposedly depicting their “whole different level of experience” makes me nauseous. What do you think the alligator felt while being squished and having his head yanked back at a cruel and heartless angle? What’s next for these fun-loving travelers, pictures of them helping harvest elephant tusks?

All life forms deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. I usually enjoy the positive energy espoused by our local paper and am shocked that the Pilot & Today allowed this abuse to be shown.

I won’t be tuning into a show that exploits critters in exchange for a nibble of fame. People and nature can thrive, but only with constant conscious effort.

To quote the renowned ethicist Mahatma Gandhi: “I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man.”

KJ Sabel

Steamboat Springs