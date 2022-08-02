Letter: After 20 years in Steamboat, I would prohibit all STRs

I’ve lived in the valley for over 20 years, and I think it’s pretty undeniable the changes that short term rentals have made on this community. I just feel that it’s utterly wrong in my heart and soul to allow corporations to short the market and take housing away from local families.

I just read today that 48% of the houses in Steamboat are owned by second homeowners. This used to be a great community to live and work in. Now it seems like it’s just a good place to make money and live elsewhere.

I truly feel that this town has lost its soul due to the unchecked greed of short-term rentals. If it was up to me, I would prohibit all short-term rentals, allowing locals to live and work in the community again. However, there is serious money working against local people in this community. If we all rise up and demand the city do what the voters and people want, we we may have a chance at a real ski town again.

Adam Knapp

Steamboat Springs