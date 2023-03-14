Letter: Actions speak louder than words

I have made several calls to my state representative, Meghan Lukens, since Jan. 12. I am always courteous, leave my name, number and the city and county in which I reside. I have called over 12 times, and she has never reached out to me as far as I can tell because I have never even received a message.

State Sen. Dylan Roberts, on the other hand, returned my call less than two after days after I left a message for him. Wow, that is how our elected officials should respond — showing respect and concern about the people in their district. I have even called the governor’s office in the past, and Gov. Polis, himself, called me back personally.

When someone is elected to office, many constituents, such as myself, like to call (not email or text) our county, state and federal representatives to ask them what they think, how they plan on voting and why they voted the way they did on certain issues. I believe we the people have a right to know since they do work for us and supposedly represent us regardless of party lines.

The blatant disregard Meghan Lukens demonstrates toward her constituents shows the true character of this elected official. If she cannot take a few minutes of her time and call after weeks of voicemails, then we elected the wrong person for the job. It seems that Meghan Lukens is way too busy and important to call one of the “little people.” Here is her Denver office phone number, 303-866-2923. Give it a try, maybe Lukens will respond to your attempts.

Terry Smalec

Rangely