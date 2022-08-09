Letter: Abortion rights protests should consider the rights of pre-born humans
I was struck by the juxtaposition of photographs on page 5 of Monday’s Steamboat Pilot & Today.
At the top left was a photo of high school students displaying big smiles and signs such as “My Body, My Choice,” as they gathered to support abortion rights. Next to that photo, on the right side of the page, was a birth announcement of a beautiful baby girl, born here in Routt County in July.
Do these high school students grasp the full extent of the “reproductive rights” they promote? In Colorado, pre-born human beings can be terminated at nine months in utero, right up until birth. They have no rights.
It’s great that young people want to get involved and make a difference, but they must understand the totality of their cause. How about equal rights for women, born and pre-born?
Katherine Cain
Yampa
