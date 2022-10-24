Letter: A vote for Savannah Wolfson is a vote for reality

I began my Steamboat Dream in 1967 when I came here for the first time. I immediately fell in love with the people and the area. My dream finally materialized and I found myself and my two kids living the dream in 1977, 10 years later. Then reality hit. How much is this dream going to cost me? Not much has changed over the years.

Jobs are more readily available but there is no one to work because there is nowhere affordable to live. Housing comes at a very high price, a struggle for many, as well as utilities, child care, groceries, fuel, education and fun. You name it, it all comes at a very high price and is out of control.

I believe we need someone who understand this is all directly related to whomever serves us from the top down. I believe it should definitely not be self-fulfilling or self-serving as it is presently. The government should work for us, not the other way around.

We need someone who doesn’t just listen but will turn words into actions. We need someone who promises to act on our thoughts and ideas to restore our dreams from the bottom up. We need someone who will strive to help restore our local dreams from helping to fix issues like quality, availability and affordable child care, quality, availability and affordable housing, water and land conservation, rights of the taxpayers (you and me), to the jobs and the housing market, which is currently unattainable to many. We need someone who knows and lives in rural Colorado and understands what it takes to provide consumer goods, including food, without depending on foreign markets, knowing what we are buying and consuming.

We also need someone who understands about buying from and protecting local cattlemen and women who oppose bringing wolves to Northwest Colorado — they are already here. Why should we pay for something that is already here. Please research the candidates yourself for Colorado House District 26 and do not rely on the horrible, ugly, venom-filled, lying words of the public media. Change has to begin at the county level. Vote for those that believe in the truth. I believe Savannah Wolfson is the representative we need for House District 26.

Barb Yeager-Wheeler

Steamboat Springs