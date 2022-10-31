Letter: A vote for Meghan Lukens is a vote for practical solutions, honesty, and integrity

I am writing to voice my strong support for Meghan Lukens for our state House representative for HD26.

I served as HD26 representative from 2013-2017 and was recognized for working across the aisle for practical, evidence-based solutions. We need that approach more than ever, and Meghan will deliver it.

Meghan grew up here. She now teaches at the high school she graduated from. Meghan is dedicated to listening and to understanding the actual problems facing the people of our district. In my many conversations with her, she really does listen and consider all points of view. It’s not just a talking point.

From her travels all over our district and from her own experience growing up here, Meghan understands the issues we face. And she is committed to always learning more. She has promised to work on the following:

Practical help for small businesses, recognizing the wide variety of businesses in our district from ranches to breweries to restaurants to retail to outdoor manufacturing and more

Policies to lessen our affordable housing shortage

Lessening the burden of high childcare costs and lack of availability

Support for a woman’s right to choose: “anti-abortion laws do not eliminate abortions, they eliminate safe abortions.”

Science-based climate solutions

Reducing the “negative factor” in state public education funding so that our rural schools have the resources they need

Meghan’s campaign is positive, focused on who she is and how she will deliver for us. She has not attacked her opponent or tried to spread falsehoods about her opponent. Her grace and integrity shine through.

Meghan says she is “dedicated to bringing people together for our future.” I know she will do that and so much more for all of us. A vote for Meghan is a vote for a representative who will really listen, work across the aisle, and deliver evidence-based solutions. A vote for Meghan is a vote for honesty and integrity.

Diane Mitsch Bush

Steamboat Springs