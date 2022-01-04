Letter: A timely warning for winter driving: Be prepared

Kudos to Suzie Romig for her article about being prepared for winter travel. We were among the stranded travelers in Walden on Sunday, Dec. 26. After a harrowing drive in whiteout conditions over Cameron Pass, we arrived in Walden to find all the roads exiting town closed.

I commend the local markets and restaurants for posting signs on their doors with updated travel information and answering the endless questions about when roads might open. We took advantage of the facilities in the North Park Community Church, although we ended up sleeping in our Jeep, relying on our golden retriever for added warmth.

I highly recommend on your next drive through Walden, you dine at the River Rock Cafe, whose staff remained unflappable in the chaos of serving weary travelers and for the chef preparing one of the best cheeseburgers ever. We are thankful for CDOT and the sheriff’s team that worked late into the night to get the roads opened and guide us safely back to Steamboat.

We thought we were well prepared for a long journey in a winter storm. However, after reading the list of essentials at RouttCountySAR.org, we realized we are missing some items. We have since printed the list and loaded our car appropriately.

Having driven the route to the front range via Poudre Canyon for 19-plus years without incident, our luck was due to run out. Walden rolled out the welcome mat and did an excellent job of making us feel at home until we could get home.

Marilyn Koponen

Steamboat Springs