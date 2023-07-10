Letter: A river … of trash … runs through it

The Yampa River is a treasure that both residents and guests of Steamboat cherish.

Aside from being the lifeblood of this valley, it also supports a wide variety of recreational opportunities. Recently, I went fishing on the Yampa about a half mile downstream from the KOA. As I entered the first pool I was overcome with anger and sadness by what was present: trash, a ridiculous amount of trash in all varieties. I wish I could say this was an aberration. Unfortunately, it seems every time I enter the Yampa from late June to September (tubing season), I can count on filling my net with trash. I strongly feel we must put a stop to the trashing of our river.

To be clear, I respect the rights of the tubing crowd to use the river as a means of recreation. And, I am not asserting that all of the trash found in the river is deposited by the tubers, though I don’t think it’s a stretch to conclude that the vast majority of it comes as a result of this activity. One only needs to sit on the banks on a hot July day and watch as the armada floats by and count the number of bottles and cans that go overboard. Fortunately, one can also observe that most of the tubers do respect the river and they take measures to secure the trash and deposit it at the end of their trip.

So how do we reduce the pollution from those that disregard the litter laws? Following are a few suggestions for the city management to consider:

• Signage — clear and unambiguous signs that clearly illuminate the simple truth it is against the law to litter, and with this offense comes a significant fine.

• Trash cans. I would provide easy access to trash cans at various points along the tubing route.

• Enforcement. Nothing will change the behavior more effectively than enforcing the litter laws that govern the river.

These are a few ideas that could help clean up the Yampa. The Yampa River is a symbol of our city and a source of both economic opportunities and civic pride. We are stewards of the river and it is our responsibility to treat it with the same care we do Mount Werner. I believe we must do a much better job of protecting this precious resource.

Todd R. Musselman

Steamboat Springs