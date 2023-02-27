Letter: A big thank you goes out to our snow plow drivers

I want to give may heartfelt thanks to all the incredible drivers in the snow plow industry. During an extremely challenging and nonstop winter, they did not fade for a moment. I live in town and I am always impressed at the town and county’s promptness, thoroughness and professional service to all our roads.

I know because, before I retired, I drove a plow and loader for 40 years. These tireless workers rarely see the appreciation for their hard work and long hours. Many homeowners curse them for plowing up big ridges along their driveways, but this is the price we must pay to have our roads always plowed and safe. There is no other way to plow the snow except to the roadside properties and sidewalks. Chip in, grab a shovel, wave thanks to your snowplow driver, and bring him cookies and coffee. We love you guys.

Lori Russell

Steamboat Springs