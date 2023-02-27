Letter: A big thank you goes out to our snow plow drivers
I want to give may heartfelt thanks to all the incredible drivers in the snow plow industry. During an extremely challenging and nonstop winter, they did not fade for a moment. I live in town and I am always impressed at the town and county’s promptness, thoroughness and professional service to all our roads.
I know because, before I retired, I drove a plow and loader for 40 years. These tireless workers rarely see the appreciation for their hard work and long hours. Many homeowners curse them for plowing up big ridges along their driveways, but this is the price we must pay to have our roads always plowed and safe. There is no other way to plow the snow except to the roadside properties and sidewalks. Chip in, grab a shovel, wave thanks to your snowplow driver, and bring him cookies and coffee. We love you guys.
Lori Russell
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.