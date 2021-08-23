Letter: To mask or not to mask is the question

I find it ironic that our School Board has decided to mandate the wearing of masks while using “it’s for the children” as the primary basis for their decision.

I will not attempt to cite any COVID-19 topic studies to support my concern as it is common knowledge that no matter the topic, one can find an “expert opinion” or “scientific study” to support or oppose his or her personal opinion. Instead, I simply ask our School Board members to conduct the following simple medical experiment:

• Place a CDC-approved mask snugly on your face so that no air escapes except through the cloth/membrane.

• While masked, do some moderate exercise such as walking down the school corridor and back for 10-plus minutes.

• When done, place a %SpO2 measurement device on your finger and record the blood oxygen reading. •

• Remove the mask and conduct the same exercise routine.

• When done, place the %SpO2 measurement device on your finger and again record the reading.

• Compare the two blood oxygen level readings.

Looking at the comparison, the first reading is most likely below the CDC-determined healthy level of 93%. The second reading will show significant oxygen level improvement. These two readings speak for themselves.

This comparison doesn’t require any measurement of the actual difference in CO2 and/or bacteriological/viral reductions achieved by children in a school environment wearing masks. It also doesn’t require citing available “expert or scientific” studies comparing the actual vulnerability of children versus adults to the COVID-19 virus, nor consideration of the potential negative psychological effects to children.

This simple experiment illustrates a significant negative physical effect of forcing our youth to wear masks. In closing, therefore, I simply ask: For whose benefit is the mask mandate?

Randy White

Steamboat Springs