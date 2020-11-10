Letter: This is what we do in Routt County

Today I am feeling lucky to live in Routt County. Our county commissioners have been steady with staying the course during this pandemic. I am truly grateful for their swift, early actions, continued actions for the past many months and for making decisions for the greater good.

As a senior, virus-vulnerable person, I notice how young, healthy people take seriously the need to wash their hands, stay home when sick and wear masks in public. Our health care workers treat infected people at great personal risk. We have infected individuals who voluntarily isolate themselves for weeks to protect the public. All do this for the greater good.

Of course, not everyone acts altruistically in these situations. Even though we hear of super spreaders in our town (e.g., the super-spreader Halloween party that created a surge and necessitated the high school to go online 100%), in general, people are following the rules. Unfortunately, some people care only about themselves. But, I believe, these individuals are a minority in Routt County.

So, thank you to those who are doing what they can to fight the outbreak as well as make life as normal as possible.

Thank you to the restaurants for doing curbside service. Thank you to the gas station workers, grocery store employees, and the retail work force. Thank you to our neighbors making masks. Thank you to parents teaching homeschool and to the teachers who coordinate it all. Thank you to the UPS, FedEx and U.S. Postal Service workers. Thank you to our health care workers. All these good people help us foster trust in each other and care for each other’s plight.

Research suggests that when we recognize our common humanity and show compassion, we are more likely to pull together and solve issues that are complex in nature. And this virus is as complex as it gets.

We do have hope that a vaccine is imminent and will be made available to the world. I believe it will happen — eventually and safely. In the meantime, we must stay the course, like our ccounty Commissioners have directed, to reduce the loss of lives and loved ones. Taking care of each other in Routt County. It’s what we do.

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek