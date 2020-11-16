Letter: These are tough times
The stress of hatred, racism, civil unrest, climate change as shown by record wildfires and floods, an explosive pandemic, facing immediate unemployment and homelessness has led to severe mental breakdown that is shown by rampant paranoia, persistent complaints of persecution, a loss of touch with reality and delusions of grandeur. And this is in White House. So sad. Luckily, the rest of us seem to be doing better amid these tough times.
Don Moss, Ph.D.
Steamboat Springs
