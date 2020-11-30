Letter: There’s no place like home

Zipline tours, airplane rides, spa days … oh my. As Dorothy said in “The Wizard of Oz,” there’s no place like home. We couldn’t agree more. From horseback riding in North Routt to a local staycation in Steamboat Springs, the Yampa Valley offers incredible experiences and gifts for the entire family to enjoy. As we have made our livelihood here in Routt County, we want to support local businesses by providing you an opportunity to give these local gifts and experiences.

Take your holiday shopping online this year to support local businesses and nonprofits by bidding on Routt County United Way’s Online Action. As you probably know, Routt County United Way is the leader in health and human services. We fund raise on behalf of 20-plus local agencies to support their high-impact programming that reaches hundreds of children, adults and seniors in our community.

You can help these individuals and programs by bidding on our online auction. Snowmobile tours on Rabbit Ears to a family membership at our beloved Old Town Hot Springs, there are local gifts and experiences you can gift to every loved one this holiday season. Your bid goes directly to helping us achieve our fundraising goal of $560,000 this year, we are currently 33% of the way there. Support local businesses and local nonprofits by bidding on our online auction.

Our online auction will be available through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. We are delighted to showcase local gifts, and together, we can support our local businesses. To access the online auction go to routtcountyunitedway.org/auction.

For questions call Routt County United Way from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email us at office@routtcountyunitedway.org.

Stephany Traylor

Vice president, Routt County United Way board of directors