Letter: There is no such thing as an ‘assault weapon’

Earlier this month Federal District Court Judge Roger Benitez struck down California’s 34-year-old so-called “assault weapon” ban. Technically there is no such thing as an assault weapon. Neither bazookas or rocket-propelled grenades are classified as such.

An assault rifle, a.k.a. a machine gun, is a rapid fire rifle that allows the operator to select between fully automatic (continues to fire if the trigger is held down) and semi-automatic operation (trigger must be pulled each time to fire). In the U.S. these rifles are restricted to military use. The popular AR-15. which stands for Armalite (the manufacturer model 15) is a semi-automatic rifle or firearm. The Russian made AK 47 is an assault rifle.

In his 94-page ruling, Judge Benitez stated that the California law “bans an entire class of very popular hardware — firearms that are lawful under federal law and under the laws of most states and that are commonly held by law abiding citizens for lawful purposes.“ Benitez also said that the Supreme Court recognizes “that the Second Amendment guarantee includes a right to keep and bear arms that have some reasonable relationship to the preservation or efficiency of a well regulated militia.'”

Applying the Heller test from the Supreme Court in District of Columbia vs. Heller, Benitez found that “the overwhelming majority of citizens that own AR 15 type rifles and firearms do so for lawful purposes including self defense at home.”

Judge Benitez has granted a 30-day stay on his order to allow California to appeal.

Don Kosnik

Hayden