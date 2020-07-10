Letter: The Routt County Fair Royalty Program: Creating a legacy

As the deadline for applications for the 2021 Routt County Fair Royalty (RCFR) Court approaches, I want to share a bit about the RCFR Program and how it continues to impact Routt County and has for over 70 years now.

First of all, hello, my name is Mackenzie Holmberg and I was born and raised here in Steamboat Springs. I’m currently on the Board of Directors for the RCFR Program, but I also am known for being the 100th Annual RCF Queen.

The first RCF Queen was Joanna Stevenson in 1946, and we have maintained ​records​ of every RCF Queen since. In total, there have been 55 RCF Queens, as some of the early years didn’t have a Queen. These ladies were local to Routt County and many of their families still reside here. Many of these women now run their own businesses, manage their family ranches, graduated college, pursued their professions, and are leaders in their communities. Their involvement in the RCFR program prepared them for success by teaching them essential life skills.

Today, these skills include public speaking, appearance, communication skills, and many more. Ladies who participate in our program also build a network of professional relationships, community and statewide, are introduced to the public relations and marketing industry, receive scholarship opportunities, and have a platform to help represent the agricultural industry.

I can tell you from personal experience that being the 2014 Routt County Fair Queen inspired me to pursue a degree in Agricultural Communications and on May 12, 2018, I graduated with my Bachelor of Science, and with minors in public relations and farm and ranch management. Through Royalty, I learned how important networking is, and because of this, I have been able to work with a variety of large organizations, and now I proudly work for myself. Those skills I first developed in this program, helped me to create a graphic design and marketing company, a photography business, and my own podcast.

We are currently looking for local ladies, ages 8 to 18 (as of Jan. 1), to apply for our 2021 Court and join an amazing legacy of successful women.

Applications are open until 5 p.m. July 15. More information, the Handbook, and applications can all be found on our website, ​routtcountyfairroyalty.weebly.com/apply​. Don’t wait until the last minute to fill out the application, and we look forward to seeing you at try-outs!

Mackenzie Holmberg

Steamboat Springs