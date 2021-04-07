Letter: The public option: Truth in advertising

The assaults on the proposed Public Option bill (HB21-1232) just keep coming and truth in advertising is taking a holiday. The multi-million dollar funded opposition has hired a very talented ad agency and a narrator whose voice is familiar to anyone watching Denver TV but the content of the ads is still false.

Public option facts:

1. The health care industry in Colorado has until 2024 to reduce costs to individual and small group health insurance by 20%. The health care industry will work out the plan as they have requested.

2. If the industry cannot meet that goal by 2025, Colorado will create a non-profit entity that will offer a health insurance plan for the individual and small group market that is at least 20% lower than 2021 prices (plus inflation).

3. The Public Option will not destroy local hospitals. It will not cost you money. It will save you money.

Passage of the Public Option is especially important to Northwest Colorado and Routt County since we have the highest insurance costs in the state and have only one insurer.

Ignore the propaganda flooding our airwaves and social media. Be aware of the facts.

P.S. If the health care industry in Colorado has millions to invest in advertising, they have the money to lower our costs. More money is spent on advertising than on research and development.

Frances Jenkins

Steamboat Springs