Letter: The progressive radicalization of the conservative mind

The 9th Commandment that God wrote upon the stone tablet that Moses held stated, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.“ The attack on Congress on Jan. 6 was the culmination of the propaganda cultivation of the conservative mind by Fox News, Republicans and Donald Trump through the use of fear tactics, misinformation, conspiracy theories and outright lies. You, the Christian Conservative, have been severely swindled.

“The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth,” Senator Mitt Romney said that very night. “That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won this election. President Trump lost. Scores of courts, the President’s own attorney general and state election officials both Republican and Democrat have reached this unequivocal decision.”

Matthew 7:15, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

If you have lost someone in your life because of arguments over politics over the last few years then this is the moment to reconnect. There is mass confusion in conservative circles; the lies must end now. Proverbs 12:22

Patrick G. McCartney

Steamboat Springs