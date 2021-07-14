Letter: The party of Lincoln
To add a little more detail to what Mary Walker stated about “Party politics” in her recent letter to the editor, yes, there was a complete reversal of what the Lincoln era political parties represented to what they represent today.
Back in Lincoln’s day, the Democrats were the conservative party, and Lincoln’s Republican Party was the liberal/progressive party. Today, the two parties are the exact opposite of how they were from 1860 to early 1909.
Theodore Roosevelt was the last liberal/progressive Republican president. It was actually after 1909 that the reversal started, well before George Wallace’s time.
The Republican Party of today is the party of Lincoln in name only.
John Aviza
Steamboat Springs
