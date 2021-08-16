Letter: The kids riding motorized bikes phenomenon

I want to be educated on the “kids riding motorized bikes” movement and know of no better place than the Steamboat Pilot & Today community.

It has always made me smile when I see Steamboat Springs kids riding their pedal bikes to the river or to meet their friends or to get an ice cream cone. The scene reminds me of my childhood in a small town riding my bike or on the back of a friend’s banana seat stingray. My own kids, growing up in Denver, really didn’t get this privilege.

It seems odd that Steamboat has grown into the bike capital of the country, if not the world, and adults work hard to ride pedal bikes up or down any hill, any trail, any road. So why are the kids’ bikes motorized?

When I see kids passing me on their electric bikes (not even pedal assist), I wonder why some kids are riding these as if they are mopeds and why other kids still race around on their three speeds or 10 speeds. Any help in understanding this phenomenon would be greatly appreciated.

Anne Warhover

Steamboat Springs