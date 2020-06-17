Letter: The good side of safer at home

The renewed troubles connected with the deaths of black men has opened a debate about the power of government and has obscured my experience of everyday living while sheltering in place under Governor Polis’s leadership.

The pandemic and disease of the COVID-19 virus brought many new and different aspects of living in and near these mountains into focus. Among them were:

• Clear air and better visibility. For the first time in many months I could see into the far western part of the state. Less auto driving and construction brought cleaner air quality, letting me smell the sagebrush and greening pastures instead of diesel fumes and auto exhaust.

• Less sound led to more listening. How quiet it seemed to be without the sounds of auto traffic and how nice to hear the voices in our neighborhood as many who ordinarily work elsewhere walked around close to home.

• I saw more deer and birds around the river and Stagecoach Reservoir, and I have enjoyed walking alone on Steamboat’s paths, quietly.

• I have a new respect and awareness for other people as we all work to distance ourselves from each other while shopping or walking.

Cleaner air, fewer cars and trucks, and more awareness of each other, all are good cues to take into our environment as we ease our COVID-19 restrictions. The quieter pace of life during our pandemic Shelter in Place orders has helped me realize the value of our clean, beautiful water and air, open space for wildlife, and I am thankful for the qualities of our environment that have given me this chance.

Laws and enforcement of them are in place to protect these facets of everyday life, and I am grateful for them. These laws and regulations were brought about through efforts to protect our air, our water and our wildlife. Recently an effort has been undertaken to remove or reduce many of them. How candidates stand on enforcement by federalagencies of standards for clean water, clean air, thriving wildlife, and open spaces are going to be my measures for determining who I will support in the months ahead.

Sarah R. Woodmansee

Stagecoach