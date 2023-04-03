Letter: The End of Steamboat Springs Community Character

Whether you want to call it a tornado, a torrent, a flash flood, or hurricane, there is a storm of outrage swirling around the state concerning the proposed SB 23-213 Bill-Proposed Land Use Legislation, which has reached the severe category on all hazardous scales.

This proposed bill will literally cut the heart out of Steamboat Springs’ community character and any hope of holding onto it for future generations. While there are many significant issues with the legislation, the most concerning include:

Loss of Local Control: creates land use mandates for local municipalities that work against current efforts.

Uncontrolled Growth: irresponsible building could take place (imagine a six-plex instead of single-family home) without regard for key factors like water, parking, noise, and livability.

Affordability: nothing in the bill ties to this vital component so many communities are working toward and the mandates in this bill could signal the end of Brown Ranch.

If this bill passes, communities like Steamboat Springs will be fighting for their lives. Having survived the pandemic and mountain migration, this bill will usher in a new rush to cash in and destroy our cherished way of life in the Yampa Valley.

I urge you to contact State Senator Dylan Roberts (303-866-4871 dylan.roberts.senate@coleg.gov ) and/or Governor Jared Polis (303-866-2471 governorpolis@state.co.us ) and tell them this bill does not solve our problems, it only creates more.

Sincerely,

Robin Crossan

President

Steamboat Springs City Council