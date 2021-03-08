Letter: The Colorado Outdoor Recovery Act now headed to Senate

As a native of Colorado Springs and longtime resident of this area, I must say that I am happy that the CORE Act H.B. 823, “The Colorado Outdoor Recovery Act” has passed the House of Representatives and is now on its way to the U.S. Senate for approval. A total of 400,000 acres of land in Colorado will be designated as conservation management areas, protecting grazing and water rights and setting aside protected lands for recreational use, and 73,000 acres will be reserved as wilderness areas.

In the face of projected long-term drought, this act can be used to protect many of our West Slope landscapes and wildlife through wise management practices and against added roads and development in the Wilderness Areas that will be set aside. Having grown up in the face of Manitou and Colorado Springs and their unbridled development, I am thankful that some of our beautiful vistas and wild lands may be protected in wise and caring ways by agents who have the best interests of the land and wildlife as their tasks.

As more visitors come to this area for “fresh air,” the values of quiet, clear skies and freedom from congestion can be better managed through the use of designated trail systems and careful land practices.

The Senate will be acting on this bill very soon, and if you feel as I do that it needs passage, think of calling your Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet, and let them know you are in favor its passage, just as I have.

Sarah R. Woodmansee

Oak Creek