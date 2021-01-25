 Letter: The Colorado disgrace | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter: The Colorado disgrace

Opinion Opinion |

Boebart, Buck and Hanks

You knew your tweets were not a prank.

The party of lies and deceit,

Tried to create hate and havoc on our streets.

Heir leader had lost his quest

To continue his devastation of the unpossessed.

They said Antifa was in the plot

Therefore, they can carry their glock!

Now under suspicion of sedition,

You cry for unity, under fear of contrition

There has to be accountability

Use the 14th Amendment to get opportunity

To eliminate unlawful politicians

To help heal America with admissions

Of their guilt and un-American behavior

I worry they pray to an unholy savior.

Resist was the cry of the oppressed

And with truth and honesty professed

We achieved our goal of unequaled democracy

And squelched their plans of Trumpian anarchy

America or it’s flag cannot be used

By the party of Trump and its minion fools.

Christine Manzanares

Yampa

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letter to the Editor
See more