Letter: The Colorado disgrace
Boebart, Buck and Hanks
You knew your tweets were not a prank.
The party of lies and deceit,
Tried to create hate and havoc on our streets.
Heir leader had lost his quest
To continue his devastation of the unpossessed.
They said Antifa was in the plot
Therefore, they can carry their glock!
Now under suspicion of sedition,
You cry for unity, under fear of contrition
There has to be accountability
Use the 14th Amendment to get opportunity
To eliminate unlawful politicians
To help heal America with admissions
Of their guilt and un-American behavior
I worry they pray to an unholy savior.
Resist was the cry of the oppressed
And with truth and honesty professed
We achieved our goal of unequaled democracy
And squelched their plans of Trumpian anarchy
America or it’s flag cannot be used
By the party of Trump and its minion fools.
Christine Manzanares
Yampa
