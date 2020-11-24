Letter: Thanksgiving 2020
I’m thankful that 2020 is nearly over. But as I’m writing this, there is still much to be thankful for. First and foremost is the good health and love of my family. This year saw a new addition, a handsome great nephew who is healthy and happy.
I have great friends, including my best friend, my husband, without whom I would have struggled mightily this year. They are my “go-to” sounding board and support team.
We live in one of the most beautiful and friendliest places in America. And though we have our disagreements, our best days are when we pull together as a community to solve a challenge.
So this year when you gather around your (smaller) Thanksgiving table, take a moment to reflect on all the goodness in our life.
Kathi Meyer
Steamboat Springs
