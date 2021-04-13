Letter: Thanks to Steamboat Resort crews for a ’job well done’
The ski season came to an end last weekend. This season was a below average snowfall and many other challenges that we are all aware of, but the ski mountain was in great condition. I want to commend the mountain staff on the superb maintenance and snow grooming. They were challenged to make and move snow all season to keep most runs open with limited snowfall. Thanks to all of the maintenance staff, the lift operators and all other workers for a job well done.
Scott Alperin
Steamboat Springs
