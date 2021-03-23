Letter: Thank you to those who support Building Futures program

Your future, their future, our future ,,, It’s so bright we gotta wear shades. Yes, Sept. 22, 2021, seems far off in the future, but that’s the day we will be reaching out with help from our kind and generous friends from Routt County and Steamboat Springs. Planning for our third annual Northwest Colorado Building Futures With A Career In Construction is well underway — there’s a lot of work already being done “behind the curtain.”

The Building Futures Committee, representing the Colorado Chapter of the International Code Council, along with our numerous volunteers, contractors and industry experts, wish to express our deep appreciation to those of you in Steamboat Springs and Routt County who have once again offered not only the use of Howelson Hill Lodge, but your time, energy, and heartfelt enthusiasm in guiding our youth to see and experience the many opportunities that await them in construction-related careers. A special thank you goes to Rachel Lundy, Brad Setter and Tara Cusack for helping to “shine the light” for the youth residing in this beautiful region of our state.

Construction — it’s not just for breakfast anymore — it’s for women and men alike, with opportunities ranging from operating heavy equipment to designing interiors of buildings. This industry is not just limited to those with great physical abilities either. There are opportunities for all. The young people in our communities will soon be shaping our future, so we appreciate the partnership in building theirs.

Sincerely,

Hope Medina and Don Marchbanks

Building Futures Committee chair and co-chair