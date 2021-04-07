Letter: Thank you to Steamboat’s 911 responders

On March 25, one hour before leaving for the airport to return home to Illinois, my wife passed out. Calling 911 from our condo in Torian Plum at 7 a.m., I had a police officer at our door in less than four minutes and fire department EMTs only one to two minutes behind the officer.

My wife — 79 years old — was transported to your fine hospital for treatment. Dr. Breen and all nurses and technical personnel were just great.

Now at home, my wife and I must send a great, full thank you to all Steamboat Springs people for having provided visitors to your community such excellent response services.

Rodney W. Carlson

Illinois