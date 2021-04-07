Letter: Thank you to Steamboat’s 911 responders
On March 25, one hour before leaving for the airport to return home to Illinois, my wife passed out. Calling 911 from our condo in Torian Plum at 7 a.m., I had a police officer at our door in less than four minutes and fire department EMTs only one to two minutes behind the officer.
My wife — 79 years old — was transported to your fine hospital for treatment. Dr. Breen and all nurses and technical personnel were just great.
Now at home, my wife and I must send a great, full thank you to all Steamboat Springs people for having provided visitors to your community such excellent response services.
Rodney W. Carlson
Illinois
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Thank you to Steamboat’s 911 responders
On March 25, one hour before leaving for the airport to return home to Illinois, my wife passed out. Calling 911 from our condo in Torian Plum at 7 a.m., I had a police officer…