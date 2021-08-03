Letter: ‘Thank you’ to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.

I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for assistance the Howelsen Hill staff has received from Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. in recent weeks.

Twice in the past couple of weeks, Howelsen Hill staff has reached out to Ski Corp. for assistance. While running the summer jumping program, we found ourselves in need of extra belting to repair a splice on our conveyor lift, and Kurt Castor, director of lift maintenance at Steamboat Resort, was ready and willing to assist by loaning us some of his stock of belting and personally delivering it.

Later that same week, crews working on our chairlift project damaged a section of snowmaking pipe, and immediate repairs were needed to keep the project moving forward. Corey Peterson, the resort’s director of slope maintenance, offered his assistance with spare parts and expertise.

Howelsen Hill staff has reached out to Ski Corp. personnel and these two individuals specifically several times over the past number of years and have received immediate and invaluable assistance to keep us up and running in times of need. It is that level of cooperation and professionalism that leads to a better product for the guests we serve and the strong sense of community that the Yampa Valley maintains.

For all your past, present, and hopefully, future assistance, cooperation and partnership, the Howelsen Hill staff thanks you.

Brad Setter

Howelsen ski and rodeo manager