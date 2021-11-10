Letter: Thank you to community

I am in the middle of a trip to visit my family in your wonderful town. My dear brother Buddy had been a resident for some 40-plus years, and I wanted to come here and experience this place yet again and feel the love you have so kindly given my brother, his fabulous and supportive wife, and my incredible nieces and nephews.

I was able to read all of the cards and notes sent to them and I will leave here knowing they will continue to be loved and supported.

Buddy and I had many conversations over the years about some of his experiences here, most of them involving athletics and kids, his two passions.

He truly loved this place, and it is so evident why.

On behalf of the entire extended East Coast and Steamboat King family, we thank you.

We miss Buddy, but it gives us comfort knowing how treasured he is.

Judy King

West Dover, Vermont