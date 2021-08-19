Letter: Thank you Steamboat, the world’s best commnity
Thank you Steamboat Springs on behalf of the Satkiewicz family.
Mark’s vision was to show the world what an amazing town and community Steamboat is. Thank you to all the volunteers who showed up and support the SBT GRVL race this weekend.
Thank you to the incredible ag community for your generosity to allow riders on your beautiful land.
Thank you to the local sponsors who showed up and manned the intense aid stations.
Thank you to the newspaper for writing an article about the true beauty of this weekend bike race. The beauty was in the diversity and equality.
Thank you Steamboat for showing all the athletes and their families why we all choose to live here.
I can’t personally confirm if Steamboat has the world’s best gravel roads, but I can absolutely confirm that we have the world’s best community.
Mark would be so humbled and proud.
Sincerely,
Amy Satkiewicz
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Thank you Steamboat, the world’s best commnity
Thank you Steamboat Springs on behalf of the Satkiewicz family.