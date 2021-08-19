Letter: Thank you Steamboat, the world’s best commnity

Thank you Steamboat Springs on behalf of the Satkiewicz family.

Mark’s vision was to show the world what an amazing town and community Steamboat is. Thank you to all the volunteers who showed up and support the SBT GRVL race this weekend.

Thank you to the incredible ag community for your generosity to allow riders on your beautiful land.

Thank you to the local sponsors who showed up and manned the intense aid stations.

Thank you to the newspaper for writing an article about the true beauty of this weekend bike race. The beauty was in the diversity and equality.

Thank you Steamboat for showing all the athletes and their families why we all choose to live here.

I can’t personally confirm if Steamboat has the world’s best gravel roads, but I can absolutely confirm that we have the world’s best community.

Mark would be so humbled and proud.

Sincerely,

Amy Satkiewicz

Steamboat Springs