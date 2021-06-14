Letter: Thank you Steamboat educators
To Steamboat Springs School District teachers, administrators and school personnel,
Congratulations on the completion of one of the most challenging school years in recent history and welcome to a well-deserved summer break. As partners in the lives of many of our Steamboat youth, we wanted to commend you on a job well done throughout the past pandemic year.
Your efforts to teach both online and in classroom throughout the school year created much extra work and many new practices, but you did it, and we are grateful. Our community kids benefited from your dedication and effort.
We are proud to be partners with you.
Sarah Floyd
Dave Stewart
Jon Nolting
Amy Burkholder
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club leadership team
