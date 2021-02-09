Letter: Thank you Steamboat community for helping to celebrate Winter Carnival

The 108th Winter Carnival has passed without some of our favorite highlights, but 2022 will be here before we know it, and we look forward to enjoying all of our familiar activities together.

Thank you, Steamboat Springs community, for your purchases of buffs, buttons and posters to show your support of our annual celebration. This year’s poster and buff artwork, sponsored by Steamboat Sotheby’s, was a perfect representation of our Winter Carnival traditions on Lincoln Avenue. Once again, the city of Steamboat Springs honored buttons and buffs for free skiing at Howelsen Hill Ski Area throughout the carnival, and many locals and visitors enjoyed our home hill. Thank you.

Special thanks to the Steamboat Pilot & Today team who produced great Winter Carnival memories through their numerous stories highlighting longtime locals’ carnival memories. If you have not read these stories, I recommend that you take the time to find them at SteamboatPilot.com. In a year when the job of a reporter focused on so many local and global challenges, these stories reminded us of the many reasons we love the Yampa Valley and of the importance of our heritage and longstanding traditions. Thank you to the staff at the Steamboat Pilot.

A huge shout-out to Brian Harvey and Steamboat Radio who recorded interviews with long-time locals, reliving special memories of Winter Carnivals gone by. All of these interviews can be found at steamboatradio.com. They are priceless. Brian, we thank you for your commitment to Steamboat and our entire community.

Yampa Valley Bank and Tim Borden gave us a fireworks show that, although watched from afar, brought cheering and celebrating to the valley for just a little bit on Saturday night, reminding us of the “Big Show” during Winter Carnival 2020.

We look forward to celebrating the 109th Winter Carnival in February 2022.

Thank you, Steamboat.

Sarah Floyd

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club executive director