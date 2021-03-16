Letter: Thank you South Routt elementary students
South Routt Elementary School is truly a small school with a big heart. The students collected $3,372.82 this year for the Jump Rope for Heart program, which is part of the the American Heart Association. The students found a way to help people in these unsettling times. Great job South Routt. Thank you very much.
Artie Weber
South Routt Elementary School physical education teacher
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Thank you South Routt elementary students
South Routt Elementary School is truly a small school with a big heart. The students collected $3,372.82 this year for the Jump Rope for Heart program, which is part of the the American Heart Association.…