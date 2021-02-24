Letter: Thank You, Mr. President

The pandemic surpassed a milestone last Monday that seemed unimaginable just a year ago. 500,000 deaths are a stark confirmation of the virus’ reach into all corners of the country and communities of every size and makeup. Even ours.

The numbers alone do not come close to capturing the heartbreak. By late last fall, 54% of Americans reported knowing someone who had died of COVID-19 or had been hospitalized with it, according to a Pew Research Center poll. The grieving has been even more widespread among Black Americans, Hispanics and other minorities.

Thank you, President Biden, for acknowledging this loss of life. Thank you for acknowledging the country’s suffering. Thank you for helping us not become numb to the sadness and suffering the pandemic has brought. Thank you for holding a national moment of silence. Thank you for the memorial. Thank you for remembering those who have died and for acknowledging the pain in their families. Thank you for your consoling and understanding words. Thank you for ordering flags to fly at half-staff.

Thank you, Mr. President, for your administration’s ongoing focus on the pandemic’s deadly impact. Thank you for beginning to lead us out of this.

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek