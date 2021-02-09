Letter: Thank you Lyon’s

We want to commend Lyon’s Corner Drug for their care and efficiency administering the COVID-19 vaccine during a recent vaccination clinic. Donna, the one of us currently eligible, created a UCHealth account so she’d be notified when randomly chosen to receive it.

Lo and behold, it was not long before she received a phone call from Lyon’s to schedule her vaccination appointment. Upon arrival, despite the many people who came for their vaccination, the check-in procedure was clear, friendly and easy. There were benches — with a complimentary coffee and pastry station — outside the pharmacy for people to safely wait their turn, but the vaccination clinic was so well run there was no need to wait.

Donna quickly received her paperwork, was vaccinated and given a cute cow timer to hold while meandering about the store during the 15-minute waiting period necessary to monitor any potential reaction. When the timer rang, she handed it to one of the staff who thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the timer. She made her second shot appointment and was given a reminder card made specifically for that purpose.

The whole time, the folks at the store were friendly, yet efficient, in dealing with the many people who came to the pharmacy that morning. It is heartwarming to see a local business participating in the community’s response to the pandemic and doing such a good job of it.

Let’s all hope the supply quickly increases so the other of us, and the rest of the community, can enjoy immunity, peace of mind and with any luck, good health and an end to pandemic restrictions. Again, thank you Lyon’s.

Sincerely,

Barry and Donna Kaplan

Steamboat Springs