Letter: Thank you, Lyon’s Drug

We wish to thank Matt and Kelli of Lyon’s Corner Drug for their efforts to help the citizens of our community receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. It is the best of the American spirit of neighbors helping neighbors.

It takes many hours to organize obtaining the vaccines, notifying people of availability, hiring extra people to answer questions, giving up their Sunday mornings to administer the vaccines themselves and then reporting the results.

It is a treat to see each of their children being part of the process. They help with the check-in paperwork, direct traffic and ensure social distancing is maintained. It is truly a family operation.

This locally owned drugstore is a terrific asset to the community.This is what makes our country and town great. We are blessed to have them.

Stop in and say “thanks” and buy an ice cream cone.

Annabeth, Betty and Ty Lockhart

Steamboat Springs