Letter: Thank you, Lyon’s Drug
We wish to thank Matt and Kelli of Lyon’s Corner Drug for their efforts to help the citizens of our community receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. It is the best of the American spirit of neighbors helping neighbors.
It takes many hours to organize obtaining the vaccines, notifying people of availability, hiring extra people to answer questions, giving up their Sunday mornings to administer the vaccines themselves and then reporting the results.
It is a treat to see each of their children being part of the process. They help with the check-in paperwork, direct traffic and ensure social distancing is maintained. It is truly a family operation.
This locally owned drugstore is a terrific asset to the community.This is what makes our country and town great. We are blessed to have them.
Stop in and say “thanks” and buy an ice cream cone.
Annabeth, Betty and Ty Lockhart
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Thank you, Lyon’s Drug
We wish to thank Matt and Kelli of Lyon’s Corner Drug for their efforts to help the citizens of our community receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. It is the best of the American spirit of neighbors…