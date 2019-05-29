Letter: Thank you, Girls to Women supporters

An enormous thank you to all the incredible support we’ve had from the community in order to stage the annual Girls to Women Conference. We could not have done it without the sponsorship, time and enthusiasm given by everyone involved.

This year marked the start of the third decade for the day-long event, which is offered to all eighth-grade girls in the region.

To our keynote speaker Valerie D’Ambrosio and all 26 of the incredible presenters, Millie Flannigan and the high school panelists, the administrative and teaching staff at Steamboat Springs Middle School, Hayden School, Soroco Middle School, North Routt Community Charter School, North Park School, Emerald Mountain School and the technical support team at Colorado Mountain College, we are more grateful than words can express.

With thanks,

Katie Armstrong, Jill Brabec, Wendy Wade, Jen Travis, Kristin Hager, Ashleigh Crocker, Suzi Mitchell, Lori Keefe and Jenn Shea

Girls to Women Committee