Letter: Thank you from the Satkiewicz Family
This has been the most difficult eight weeks of my family’s life and we are so grateful for the support and compassion of this incredible town. The community of Steamboat is truly a gift.
Mark was an amazing dad, husband and son, and a friend to many in Steamboat. His legacy will continue to give back to the youth in Steamboat through the Mark Satkiewicz Memorial Fund.
Smartwool brought our family to Steamboat but we chose to come back after a few years away. We consider Steamboat our forever home. My girl’s and I will be eternally grateful for all the love and support we have received during this difficult time.
Oct. 9 would have been Mark’s 52nd birthday, so please raise a glass in his honor alongside the girls and I.
With love, Amy, Olivia and Mia Satkiewicz
