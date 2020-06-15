Letter: Thank you from Hayden Library

Dear Editor of Steamboat Pilot & Today,

First and foremost, we would like to thank the patrons of the Hayden Library and the community from the bottom of our book-loving hearts for their support over these past months. Their resilience, kind words and gifts have made this challenging time a little easier. A special thank you to Sue Reed for supplying us with puzzle books and stickers and to Lyn Atkinson for hand-drawn bookmarks.

We are happy to share that we are offering pickups of library materials at our doors and curbs, and we hope many will take advantage of this new way of reading library books. Patrons can place holds using our online catalog or by calling us and requesting materials to be either picked up or delivered. We are also offering the annual Summer Reading Program for all ages — registrations and bags are ready for pickup, too.

We can’t tell you how delighted we are to get books into readers’ hands more quickly.

The question on all of our minds these days is: When will our library be open, again? The unfortunate and only answer we have arrived at is: We don’t know.

Most importantly, we want to do everything we can to keep our library community and the broader community safe and healthy.

Our aisles are meant for browsing, lingering, sharing with friends and family and strangers alike. And our books are meant to be pulled from their shelves, opened, examined, considered and replaced. All of these experiences are hard to imagine in our current reality. And while we know that many of our loyal patrons are eager to be back, we cannot compromise on safety.

Like so many other libraries, we struggle to see a model where we can enact the distancing and safety measures we feel are necessary while sustaining the work of our operations.

We are working hard to find solutions, but we do not want to rush the process and anticipate that it will take quite some time. Finally, we know that you must also be ready to return to “libraries as usual.”

As our nearly 90-year-old heart of our community, we have to be cautious and open only when we believe we can safely do so. For the time being, we wait. We hope you will continue to wait with us and use our limited offerings, our website and our virtual programming, e-books and e-audiobooks as well as you can. We need your support and love more than ever.

We will find our way through these stormy seas together, and with the help of a good book (or five) by our sides.

All our best wishes,

Everyone at the Hayden Public Library