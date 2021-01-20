Letter: Thank you friends
This letter is to thank all of the friends and wonderful people who sent cards and called the family — Gene and Illena Updike, Lerot and Peggy Lawton and Masey Booco. Thanks to all.
Ilda Booco and family
Eva Vaughan and family
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: True transparency
Around the world, it has now been accepted that the PCR testing has created a false picture of illness. This is no longer a debate.