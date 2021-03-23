Letter: Thank you for supporting STARS Mountain Challenge

Sunday, March 21, marked the conclusion of the eighth annual STARS Mountain Challenge. Held in a COVID-19-friendly, four-day format, the STARS Mountain Challenge saw 20 fundraising teams with 50 individuals riding all over Steamboat Resort to complete on-mountain challenges while raising funds that allow STARS to offer life-changing programs that promote independence, self-esteem and a healthy lifestyle for people with disabilities.

This display of on-snow fun and the funds raised once again show that our community understands the importance of celebrating the “power of possible,” the freedom of independence and the importance to embrace inclusiveness that comes with recreating outside!

Throughout the global pandemic, STARS has been able to continue providing programming for youth, adults and veterans with cognitive and physical disabilities in a safe and fun environment. Our programming team constantly adapted to changing mitigation guidelines. With increased PPE, virtual meetings and COVID testing, our staff and volunteers were able to ensure that STARS programming continued throughout the summer, fall and winter.

Thank you to the many sponsors, donors, fundraisers, staff and Steamboat Resort for allowing STARS to hold this successful Mountain Challenge fundraiser to help those individuals with disabilities participate in our adaptive programming. The incredible generosity in our community allows STARS to fulfill our mission to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities.

We are grateful to everyone that made the STARS Mountain Challenge possible — thank you for your support.

With gratitude,

Gardner Flanigan

STARS executive director