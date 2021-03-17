Letter: Thank you for supporting Hospice Daffodils
Spring is around the corner. It’s been so wonderful to see the beautiful, yellow daffodils in your homes, offices, schools, restaurants, organizations and businesses all around Routt County. This display shows that you understand the importance of having hospice in our communities. Your donations and support for our Hospice Daffodils fundraiser ensures we have a dedicated, experienced staff and are able to deliver care to all residents in need, anywhere in our large rural region.
We are grateful to you, Routt County, for purchasing Hospice Daffodils to help these families and patients who need our care. Thank you to everyone in our community who supported Hospice Daffodils. Your generosity allows our family members, friends and neighbors to spend their end of life in the company of loved ones and in the comfort of their home.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our hospice team has adapted to constantly changing guidelines that have kept us on our toes. But our guiding principle remains — patient care, dignity and comfort are at the heart of what we do. Regular COVID testing, virtual meetings and increased PPE for all staff did not get in the way of the empathy and skilled care they provide for each person. The support and compassion of partners like you has helped us continue to care for patients in our community.
We want to extend a special thank you to volunteers who contribute countless hours collecting orders, delivering daffodils and helping with many aspects of this event. Without your help, we would not have these early heralds of spring to adorn our communities and remind us of the beauty that is possible even at the end of life.
In gratitude,
Stephanie Einfeld
Northwest Colorado Health CEO
