Letter: Thank you for supporting Cinema Steamboat

In 2019, Steamboat Springs was honored as a Blueprint 2.0 winner from the state Office of Economic Development to launch a film festival for our community during 2020. The state film office provided a full year of mentorship and support from members of the Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media, Colorado Film, Denver Film Festival, Crested Butte Film Festival, SeriesFest, DocuWest, the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. And then COVID-19 happened, but the 2020 deadline to host our festival remained firm.

After a year of learning and brainstorming, last weekend a grassroots group of organizations and film aficionados presented a safe, socially distanced, pop-up drive-in Cinema Steamboat film festival. The soldout Emerald Parking Lot’s attendees watched a dozen short films from inside their well-spaced cars, thanks to a big screen and an FM transmitter. The curated lineup of films represented everything from animation to documentary to drama, selected from nearly 260 submissions that poured in from all over the country during October, including the Best of Festival winner, “Latitude,” a beautiful story about Steamboat’s hometown ski racer, Anna Marno.

The Cinema Steamboat organizers include Steamboat Creates, Bud Werner Memorial Library, Steamboat Springs Chamber, Colorado Mountain College, 2005 Films, The Main Event, Whistlebird Productions and Holiday Inn Steamboat Springs. While the festival was free to attend, it wouldn’t have been possible without financial support.

Ultimately, this community’s generous donations with your ticket reservations helped make this a sustainable self-supporting event with solid aspirations for another Cinema Steamboat to come in 2021. Cinema Steamboat now resides as a program under the auspices of Steamboat Creates, with an earmarked fund for donations to seed future festivals.

Thank you, Steamboat, for supporting this wild idea of a homegrown film festival and for the overwhelming enthusiasm from all who wanted to attend. Here’s to more films and more Cinema Steamboat when we can all gather again in bigger groups. We are grateful for your patience and your support.

Learn more about the festival, our organizers and our 2020 films at http://www.cinemasteamboat.com.

In gratitude,

Cinema Steamboat volunteer organizing committee