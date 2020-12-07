Letter: Thank you for prayers and support | SteamboatToday.com
Letter: Thank you for prayers and support

The Lupori family is grateful for your prayers and support. The hours, the flowers, the prayers, the tears and the caring community has helped us during this time. We could not have done it without you. We miss Caroline. Through your kind actions, you have started us down the path to honor and celebrate her loving spirit, to begin good work on her behalf, on your behalf and on our behalf.

Thank you,

The Lupori family

Letter to the Editor
