Letter: Thank you for prayers and support
The Lupori family is grateful for your prayers and support. The hours, the flowers, the prayers, the tears and the caring community has helped us during this time. We could not have done it without you. We miss Caroline. Through your kind actions, you have started us down the path to honor and celebrate her loving spirit, to begin good work on her behalf, on your behalf and on our behalf.
Thank you,
The Lupori family
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Our View: Get informed now about school boundary issues
For the first time in decades, the Steamboat Springs School District will adjust district boundaries in advance of the opening of a new school.