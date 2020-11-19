Letter: Thank you for honoring veterans

The officers and members of American Legion Post 44 and VFW Post 4264 would like to thank all those people and organizations who reached out and honored our veterans on Veterans Day. Obviously, this year was like nothing in recent memory, which made these efforts particularly noteworthy.

The notes of gratitude from the students at Soda Creek and Strawberry Park elementary schools, led by their teachers Corrine Summerfield and Jake Gasau, truly warmed the hearts of all our veterans. The generosity from Johnny B. Goods, the Ore House at Pine Grove and all the businesses that give Veterans Day discounts is so greatly appreciated. Honoring veterans on this day is also a way to recognize that our freedom is not free.

We also want to thank the Routt County commissioners for their guidance, John Russell and the Steamboat Pilot & Today for their continued recognition and Harriet Freiberger for the awareness she brings to the sacrifices our veterans have made. “They are all ours, and we are proud to call them our own.” These words capture the essence of why we choose to serve.

Hal Matthes, American Legion Post 44 commander

Rick Reinhard, VFW Post 4264 commander