Letter: Thank you, EMS partners

We are fortunate in Steamboat Springs and the surrounding communities to have an incredibly dedicated network of EMS professionals — some transport patients via ambulance or helicopter while others work on skis or in the backcountry.

Whether they are transporting a patient with a minor injury or are actively providing life-sustaining care, they treat our patients with respect and dignity. Some are career EMS professionals while others generously volunteer their time. All of them put patients first.

In recognition of National EMS week, thank you, EMS partners, for being a critical part of our team and for making a difference in the lives of our patients.

Julie McFadden, RN

Trauma program manager, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center