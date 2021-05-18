Letter: Thank you, EMS partners
We are fortunate in Steamboat Springs and the surrounding communities to have an incredibly dedicated network of EMS professionals — some transport patients via ambulance or helicopter while others work on skis or in the backcountry.
Whether they are transporting a patient with a minor injury or are actively providing life-sustaining care, they treat our patients with respect and dignity. Some are career EMS professionals while others generously volunteer their time. All of them put patients first.
In recognition of National EMS week, thank you, EMS partners, for being a critical part of our team and for making a difference in the lives of our patients.
Julie McFadden, RN
Trauma program manager, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: A call for collaborative thinking
“The problems of today cannot be solved by the level of thinking that caused them.” — Albert Einstein